Portugal minister ‘fully supports, appreciates efforts’ by Pakistan for dialogue, peace

Portugal Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Paulo Rangel has “fully supported and appreciated the efforts” being made by Pakistan to facilitate and promote dialogue and diplomacy for regional peace and stability.

He expressed the views in a phone call with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, according to a post on social media X by the Foreign Office (FO).

“The two sides discussed the evolving regional situation,” the FO said.

It added that Dar “emphasised the urgent need for de-escalation and underscored Pakistan’s efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace and stability in the region”.