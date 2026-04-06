Israel rescuers say bodies of all 4 missing people recovered from Iran strike site

Israeli rescue services have said that the bodies of all four missing people had been recovered from the rubble of a residential building in the northern city of Haifa after it was struck by an Iranian missile the previous day, AFP reports.

“In summary, all four missing persons have been located… All were found without signs of life, and MDA paramedics declared them deceased,” Israel’s emergency service, Magen David Adom, said in a statement.

Earlier today, Israeli firefighters reported locating the bodies of two of the four missing individuals.