Japan FM ‘supports’ Pakistan’s role in facilitating US-Iran dialogue: FO

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has received a telephone call from Japan’s FM Toshimitsu Motegi, the Foreign Office says.

Both leaders exchanged views on the regional situation in the Middle East and the wider region, emphasising the importance of urgent de-escalation, the FO said.

FM Motegi “appreciated and supported Pakistan’s constructive role in facilitating dialogue and diplomacy for regional peace and stability”, according to FO.

Dar reaffirmed “Pakistan’s commitment to supporting all initiatives aimed at de-escalation and the achievement of lasting peace and stability”.