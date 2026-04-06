FO avoids confirming reports of Pakistan relaying ceasefire proposal, says peace process ongoing

Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Tahir Andrabi has declined to confirm or deny reports that Pakistan has proposed a framework to end the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran, Al Jazeera reports.

“There have been several reports of a 45-day ceasefire offer, or 15-point exchange,” Andrabi told Al Jazeera.

“We do not comment on these individual, specific incidents. Our point is that peace process is ongoing,” he was quoted as saying.

State-run Pakistan TV also shared the same statement from the FO spokesperson.