E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Iran has formulated its response to ceasefire proposals, foreign ministry spokesperson says

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Iran has formulated its positions and demands in response to recent ceasefire proposals conveyed via intermediaries, a foreign ministry spokesperson said, adding that negotiations were “incompatible with ultimatums and threats to commit war crimes”, according to Reuters.

Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran had a set of requirements based on its national interests that had already been conveyed via intermediary channels, adding that earlier US demands, such as the 15-point plan, were rejected for being “excessive.”

“Iran does not hesitate to clearly express what it considers its legitimate demands and doing so should not be interpreted as a sign of compromise, but rather as a reflection of its confidence in defending its positions,” Baghaei said in a press conference.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei. — en.mfa.gov.ir/File
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei. — en.mfa.gov.ir/File
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