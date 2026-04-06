Iran has formulated its response to ceasefire proposals, foreign ministry spokesperson says

Iran has formulated its positions and demands in response to recent ceasefire proposals conveyed via intermediaries, a foreign ministry spokesperson said, adding that negotiations were “incompatible with ultimatums and threats to commit war crimes”, according to Reuters.

Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran had a set of requirements based on its national interests that had already been conveyed via intermediary channels, adding that earlier US demands, such as the 15-point plan, were rejected for being “excessive.”

“Iran does not hesitate to clearly express what it considers its legitimate demands and doing so should not be interpreted as a sign of compromise, but rather as a reflection of its confidence in defending its positions,” Baghaei said in a press conference.