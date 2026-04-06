South Korea to send ships to Saudi Red Sea port to avoid Hormuz

South Korea will send five Korean-flagged ships to the Saudi Arabian Red Sea port of Yanbu to help establish alternative oil supply routes to avoid the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, a ruling MP said, AFP reports.

The situation has prompted Seoul to prepare emergency measures, including a fuel price cap — the first such step since 1997.

“Korean-flagged vessels need to be dispatched to alternative routes” to secure crude supplies using export routes that bypass the Strait of Hormuz, lawmaker Ahn Do-geol told reporters after a meeting with relevant agencies, including the energy ministry.