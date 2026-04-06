E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Iran first VP denounces Trump’s ‘barbarity’ after alleged ‘bunker-buster’ strike on Sharif University

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Mohammad Reza Aref, Iran’s first vice president, has accused the US of deploying a “bunker-buster” bomb to target Tehran’s Sharif University of Technology, Al Jazeera reports.

“The bunker-buster bomb attack on Sharif University is a symbol of Trump’s madness and ignorance”, Aref said in a post on X.

“He [Trump] fails to understand that Iran’s knowledge is not embedded in concrete to be destroyed by bombs; the true fortress is the will of our professors and elites”, said Aref, who is a Stanford University-educated engineer.

“No barbarity in history has ever been able to strip science from the Iranian people. Science is rooted in our souls, and this fortress will not crumble.”

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