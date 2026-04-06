Qatari PM, Indian FM discuss Iranian attacks, stress importance of ensuring ‘freedom of navigation’

Qatar’s PM and FM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani has received a phone call from India’s FM S. Jaishankar, the Qatari foreign ministry says.

“During the call, they reviewed the developments of the military escalation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability, as well as ways to resolve all disputes peacefully,” the ministry statement read.

“They also emphasised the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation.”

The Qatari FM “stressed the need to halt the unjustified Iranian attacks on Qatar and other countries in the region, warning against the irresponsible targeting of vital infrastructure, particularly that related to water, food, and energy facilities”.

He also “emphasised the need to strengthen coordination, intensify joint efforts, return to the negotiating table, and prioritise reason and wisdom to contain the crisis”.