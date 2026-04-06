Iran Guards say preparing plan for new order in Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have said they are completing preparations to enforce new operating conditions in the Strait of Hormuz, AFP reports.

“The IRGC naval force is completing operational preparations for the Iranian authorities’ declared plan for the new Persian Gulf order,” the Guards’ naval forces said in a post on X.

They warned conditions in the strait “will never return to its former status, especially for the US and Israel”.

Their statement came after US President Donald Trump renewed threats to strike Iran’s power plants and bridges if the vital shipping route is not reopened.