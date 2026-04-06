E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Two Indian-flagged LPG ships exit the Gulf, tracking data shows

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Two Indian-flagged LPG tankers, Green Asha and Green Sanvi, have exited the Gulf carrying the fuel for the South Asian nation, Reuters reports, citing ship tracking data on LSEG and Kpler.

A third vessel, Jag Vikram, is still in the west of the Strait of Hormuz, the data showed.

Green Asha and Green Sanvi have crossed the Gulf area and are in the eastern Strait of Hormuz, the data showed, taking the total number of Indian-flagged LPG carriers that have traversed the strait to eight.

India is gradually moving its stranded LPG cargoes out from the strait, with Shivalik, Nanda Devi, Pine Gas, Jag Vasant, BW Elm and BW Tyr already reaching India.

Screengrab via marinetraffic.com
Screengrab via marinetraffic.com
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