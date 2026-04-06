Iran hangs man convicted of links with US, Israel in pre-war protests

Iran has executed a man convicted of acting on behalf of Israel and the United States during a wave of anti-government protests earlier this year, the judiciary says, according to AFP.

“Ali Fahim, one of the enemy elements in the terrorist riots of Dey (January)… was hanged after the Supreme Court reviewed the case and confirmed the verdict,” the judiciary’s Mizan Online website said.

Mizan said Fahim was convicted of working against Iran on behalf of “the Zionist regime and the United States” as well as breaking into a classified military site to seize weapons.