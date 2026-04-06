Iran deputy FM says Trump’s threats to hit civilian sites could amount to war crimes

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has said that US President Donald Trump’s threats to strike power plants and bridges in Iran could amount to war crimes, AFP reports.

“The American president, as the highest official of his country, has publicly threatened to commit war crimes,” Gharibabadi said in a post on X, citing provisions of international law that could be breached.

“The threat to attack power plants and bridges (civilian infrastructure) is a war crime under Article 8(2)(b) of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court,” he added.