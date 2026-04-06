US, Iran and mediators make push for 45-day ceasefire, Axios reports

The US, Iran and a group of regional mediators are discussing the terms for a potential 45-day ceasefire that could lead to a permanent end to the war, Axios reports, citing four US, Israeli and regional sources with knowledge of the talks, Reuters reports.

The mediators are discussing the terms of a two-phased deal, the report said, adding that the first phase would be a potential 45-day ceasefire during which a permanent end to the war would be negotiated.

The second phase would be an agreement on ending the war, the report said.