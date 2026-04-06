Satellite firm Planet Labs to indefinitely withhold Iran war images

Satellite imaging firm Planet Labs has said that it will indefinitely withhold ‌visuals of Iran and the region of conflict in the Middle East to comply with a request from the US government, Reuters reports.

California-based Planet Labs announced the decision in an email to customers and said the US government had asked all satellite imagery providers to indefinitely ​withhold images of the conflict region.

The restriction expands upon a 14-day delay on imagery of the Middle East ​that Planet Labs imposed last month, a move the firm said was meant to prevent ⁠adversaries from using it to attack the US and its allies.