E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Satellite firm Planet Labs to indefinitely withhold Iran war images

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Satellite imaging firm Planet Labs has said that it will indefinitely withhold ‌visuals of Iran and the region of conflict in the Middle East to comply with a request from the US government, Reuters reports.

California-based Planet Labs announced the decision in an email to customers and said the US government had asked all satellite imagery providers to indefinitely ​withhold images of the conflict region.

The restriction expands upon a 14-day delay on imagery of the Middle East ​that Planet Labs imposed last month, a move the firm said was meant to prevent ⁠adversaries from using it to attack the US and its allies.

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