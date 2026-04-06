Kuwait’s army has said its air defences are working to intercept missiles and drones fired towards the Gulf nation’s territory.
“Kuwaiti Air Defences are currently responding to hostile missile and drone threats,” the army posted on X.
Get the latest news and updates from Dawn
Kuwait’s army has said its air defences are working to intercept missiles and drones fired towards the Gulf nation’s territory.
“Kuwaiti Air Defences are currently responding to hostile missile and drone threats,” the army posted on X.