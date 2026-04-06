Iraq urges customers to send oil loading plans after Hormuz exemption, document shows

Iraq’s state oil marketer SOMO has asked its customers to submit crude ​oil lifting schedules within 24 hours, a document ‌reviewed by Reuters showed, following media reports that Iran has exempted Iraq from any restrictions on transit through the Strait of ​Hormuz.

“In light of the above, and to ensure ​the continuity and stability of crude oil export ⁠operations, we urge your esteemed company to submit ​its lifting schedules within 24 hours to enable the ​timely processing of your lifting programs, including vessel nominations and the contractual volumes, in full alignment with the agreed terms and ​conditions,” SOMO said in the document issued on ​April 5.

“We hereby reaffirm that all loading terminals, including the Basrah ‌Oil ⁠Terminal (BOT) and associated facilities, remain fully operational, and SOMO is in a state of full readiness to execute all contractual lifting programs without any limitation,” the document ​said.