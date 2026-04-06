Pakistan, Turkiye to formalise judicial cooperation framework

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan will host a delegation of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Turkiye, led by President Kadir Ozkaya, along with judges and senior officials.

A key highlight of the visit, starting from today (Monday), will be the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on judicial cooperation at the Supreme Court of Pakistan, says a press release here on Sunday.

The MoU, to be signed today, is expected to establish a structured and forward-looking framework for collaboration, focusing on judicial exchange, capacity building, and sharing of best practices in adjudication.

The initiative reflects the shared commitment of Pakistan and Turkiye to strengthening constitutional governance, upholding the rule of law, and reinforcing judicial independence, as well as to fostering closer institutional linkages between their superior courts.

A central feature of the proposed cooperation is the professional development of the judiciary, particularly at the district level, through joint training programmes, academic exchanges, and exposure to comparative judicial practices.

The collaboration is also expected to support the integration of modern technologies in judicial processes, aimed at improving efficiency, transparency, and accessibility of justice.

The MoU further envisages the establishment of a joint working group to ensure sustained engagement and effective implementation of agreed areas of cooperation.

During their stay, the delegation will engage in high-level institutional interactions, alongside engagements with key justice sector stakeholders. These discussions will focus on contemporary challenges in adjudication, judicial administration, and reform-oriented initiatives.

In addition to official engagements, the delegation will visit Taxila and the Walled City of Lahore, reflecting Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage and underscoring the importance of people-to-people and institutional ties.

The MoU signing ceremony will be broadcast live from the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan, ensuring transparency and public accessibility of this important institutional engagement.

It will be witnessed, besides SC judges, and the Federal Constitutional Court, by the chief justices of the high courts, the federal minister for law and justice, the attorney general for Pakistan, the secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice, the secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, judges of the district judiciary, and representatives of the legal fraternity.

This visit forms part of the SCs broader efforts to promote a modern, efficient, and responsive justice system, aligned with international best practices and committed to enhancing public trust and access to justice.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026