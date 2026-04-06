BSEK postpones matric exams till 10th

KARACHI: The Board of Secondary Education Karachi has postponed the matriculation exams till April 10.

The exams were scheduled to begin from Tuesday (tomorrow).

In a late-night development, BSEK Chairman Ghulam Hussain announced that the matric exams were postponed in the larger interest of students and due to some technical issues in the software relating to the examination system.

Earlier, private school associations and some political parties had demanded that the Sindh government postpone the papers owing to the failure of the BSEK in issuing admit cards to thousands of ninth and tenth grade students.

The Grand Alliance of Private Schools Associations Sindh said that “50 to 70 per cent of schools” had not been able to get admit cards from the BSEK portal.

Mohajir Qaumi Movement Chairman Afaq Ahmed and local Pakistan Peoples Party leader Hassan Khan also echoed the private school associations’ demand and urged the authorities to postpone the exams.

Before the postponement decision on Sunday, the BSEK asked educational institutions that are still unable to download online admit cards to send their principals or representatives with an authority letter to the Board on Monday (today) from 9am to collect students’ admit cards.

It may be noted that only last week, the Sindh government had brought a Larkana board official as the controller of examination of the BSEK.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026