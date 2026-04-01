Rubio says US will ‘have to reexamine’ NATO relationship

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that the United States “is going to have to reexamine” its relationship with NATO once the war against Iran has concluded, AFP reports.

“I think there’s no doubt, unfortunately, after this conflict is concluded, we are going to have to reexamine that relationship. We’re going to have to reexamine the value of NATO in that alliance for our country,” Rubio said to host Sean Hannity on Fox News.

He added that “ultimately” it would be a decision for President Donald Trump to make.

Rubio went further, saying that while Washington was not asking NATO allies to conduct airstrikes as part of the war against Iran, “when we need them to allow us to use their military bases, their answer is ‘No?’ Then why are we in NATO? You have to ask that question.”