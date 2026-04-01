E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Tanker hit by ‘unknown projectile’ off Qatar: UK agency

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A tanker has been hit by a projectile in the Gulf off the coast of Qatar’s capital Doha, a British maritime security agency says according to AFP, reporting some damage but no casualties.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations said it had received a report of an incident 17 nautical miles (31 kilometres) north of Doha that a “tanker has been hit by unknown projectile on the port side causing damage to the hull above water line. The crew are reported as safe.”

It added there was “no environmental impact” and that authorities were investigating the incident.

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