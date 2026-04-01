Trump says US to leave Iran ‘very soon’, deal or not

United States President Donald Trump has said that US forces will end operations in Iran “very soon,” evoking a timeline of two to three weeks as his administration pursues talks with Iranian authorities while continuing its aerial campaign, AFP reports.

Asked during a White House event about the impact of high fuel prices since the start of the war, Trump said that “All I have to do is leave Iran, and we’ll be doing that very soon, and they’ll become tumbling down.”

“But we’re finishing the job, and I think within maybe two weeks, maybe a couple of days longer,” US forces will leave, he added.

Trump also said the end to US operations was not dependent on reaching any deal with Iran.