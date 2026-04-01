Governor meets lawyers in SHCBA visit

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Syed Nehal Hashmi on Tuesday visited the Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) and addressed the legal fraternity.

Mr Hashmi is a practising lawyer and it was his first official interaction with the lawyers’ community after assuming the office of governor a couple of weeks ago.

SHCBA president Haseeb Jamali, Secretary General Fareeda Mangrio along with other representatives of lawyers, welcomed the governor upon his arrival and presented him with an Ajrak and Sindhi cap.

While speaking to the lawyers, he said that the role of the legal fraternity in the provision of justice was of great importance and the lawyers of the country were the true heirs of the father of the nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He also stated that it was the responsibility of lawyers to uphold the dignity and prestige of their profession.

The governor further said that Pakistan was a peaceful country, but certain global elements were trying to create instability and the leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir was playing an effective role for peace in the region.

He was of the view that due to the tireless efforts of the current leadership, particularly the prime minister, and the deputy prime minister and other key leaders, there was no petroleum or energy crisis in the country.

He also noted that Pakistan was emerging as a stable and constructive force globally with a foreign policy based on harmony, dialogue and mutual respect.

He further said that global terrorism, including that by Israel, was a serious threat to Palestine and world peace and any aggression would be responded to with full force.

He highlighted the key role played by the lawyers in the creation of Pakistan and stressed that strengthening the country should be the top priority.

The governor assured the lawyers that he would raise the issues of the legal community at every forum and reiterated the need to build a just and dignified society based on the principles of the father of the nation.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026