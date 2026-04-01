Iran envoy welcomes Pakistan’s ‘proactive diplomatic initiatives’ to restore peace

In a series of X post, Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, Tehran welcomes Pakistan’s “proactive diplomatic initiatives based on good-will to restore peace and bringing lasting stability to the region”.

“The efforts to revive diplomacy, ending unjust and illegal aggressions against Iran, restoring world’s confidence in the remains of international laws and norms are commendable.

“The efforts underscore the importance of diplomatic and political solutions, based on established norms for respect to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence, promoting peace and restoring peace and lasting stability in the region,” he said.