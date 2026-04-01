UAE restricts entry of Iranian nationals; golden visa holders, relatives of Emirati citizens still allowed entry

The United Arab Emirates has restricted the entry and transit of Iranian nationals, according to a notice shared by Dubai-based carrier Emirates.

The notice says that Iranian nationals are not allowed to enter or transit through the UAE, however, there are exceptions.

Iranians holding the UAE’s golden visa are allowed entry and transit, as are those who are spouses of a UAE national, children of a female national, or athletes, bank executives, doctors, families, engineers, investors, senior professionals or traders.