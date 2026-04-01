PHOTOS: Archaeologists in Iraq place ‘Blue Shield’ signs to signify heritage sites amid regional war Published April 1, 2026 0 comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Add Dawn as a trusted source A “Blue Shield” sign, to signify cultural sites protected by the 1954 Hague Convention, is pictured before the Anu ziggurat at the site of the ancient city of Uruk in Iraq’s southern Muthanna province on March 30. — AFP Archaeologists add the “Blue Shield” sign to signify cultural sites protected by the 1954 Hague Convention to a heritage site in the old city of Mosul, Iraq on March 31. — AFP Archaeologists add the “Blue Shield” sign to signify cultural sites protected by the 1954 Hague Convention next to the reconstructed 12th century ‘Hadba’ leaning minaret at the historic Great Mosque of al-Nuri in the old city of Mosul, Iraq on March 31. — AFP An archaeologist adds the “Blue Shield” sign to signify cultural sites protected by the 1954 Hague Convention to a heritage site in the old city of Mosul, Iraq on March 31. — AFP