Israel says will reduce French defence imports ‘to zero’

Israel will reduce its military imports from France “to zero” in retaliation for French policies it deems hostile towards its interests, a defence ministry spokeswoman has told AFP.

“The Director General of the Ministry of Defence, Amir Baram, has decided to reduce defence procurement from France to zero, diverting those funds to ‘Blue and White’ (Israeli) procurement or to allied nations”, the spokeswoman says.

According to the French parliament, Paris does not export weapons to Israel, but components to be used in defence systems or to be re-exported to third countries.

The Israeli spokeswoman added that the decision was in retaliation for several French government steps perceived as hostile to Israel.

Israel’s defence ministry has also accused France of “harming Israel’s defence activities and the strategic cooperation between the two countries,” adding it viewed the moves “with great severity”.

“The French ban was imposed despite prior coordination, despite explanations that the munitions were intended solely for use against Iran, and despite the understanding that this effort serves the security of Europe”, the spokeswoman has said.