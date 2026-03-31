Iranian foreign ministry slams attacks on pharmaceutical factories

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has assailed attacks on pharmaceutical facilities during the war, branding them a “blatant war crime and crime against humanity”.

“Attacking pharmaceutical factories represents yet another dimension of their criminal sanctions — the very same sanctions that have long deprived Iranians of life-saving medicines,” he has said on X, referring to the United States.

“Those who try to distract public attention from the realities of this illegal war by obsessing over the price of oil and groceries should be careful not to become complicit in these atrocities.”