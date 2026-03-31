Iran has ‘necessary will’ to end war, but seeking guarantees: Pezeshkian

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says his country has the “necessary will” to end the ongoing war with Israel and the United States, but is seeking guarantees that the conflict would not be repeated, AFP reports.

“We possess the necessary will to end this conflict, provided that essential conditions are met — especially the guarantees required to prevent repetition of the aggression,” Pezeshkian has said in a phone conversation with the president of the European Council, according to a statement from his office, reiterating a key demand of Tehran’s.