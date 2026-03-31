EU says ‘necessary’ to reduce fuel demand to cope with energy crisis

The EU has urged member states to try and push down domestic demand for fuel and prepare to secure oil supplies, warning of potentially prolonged effects of the Middle East war on energy prices, AFP reports.

“It is clear that the more you can do to save oil, especially diesel, especially jet fuel, the better we are off,” says EU energy commissioner Dan Jorgensen at a press conference in Brussels.

“We are in a situation that might worsen where indeed, demand reduction is necessary,” he adds, after video talks with energy ministers from the 27-nation bloc.