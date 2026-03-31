Israel to destroy ‘all houses’ near Lebanon border, defence minister says

Israel will destroy all homes in Lebanese villages near the border and 600,000 people who fled the south will not be allowed home until northern Israel is secure, Tel Aviv’s defence minister has said, according to Reuters.

Israel Katz has reiterated Israeli plans to establish a buffer zone in southern Lebanon, saying that it would maintain control over a swathe of territory up to the Litani River once the war with Hezbollah ends.

The Litani River meets the Mediterranean about 30 kilometres north of Israel’s border, and the area between it and the Israeli border amounts to nearly a 10th of Lebanon’s territory.

Read more here.