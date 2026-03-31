Two Israeli air strikes hit Shamshtar in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley

Two Israeli air strikes have hit the town of Shamshtar in the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon, Al Jazeera reports.

Separately, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee claims Israeli forces killed fighters in southern Lebanon shortly after they launched a drone attack.

According to Adraee, the drone strike injured Israeli soldiers during a ground operation involving the 226th Brigade. He said forces from the 146th Division carried out a rapid response, targeting and killing those responsible within minutes.

The claims could not be independently verified.