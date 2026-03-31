Iran’s Pezeshkian says US does not believe in diplomacy after attacks

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says that Iran was attacked twice during negotiations, arguing this shows the United States does not believe in diplomacy, Al Jazeera reports.

In remarks made by the Iranian presidency, Pezeshkian has also said tensions in the Strait of Hormuz were the result of what he described as “American-Zionist (Israeli) hostile actions against Iran”.

He has also criticised what he called biased European positions towards Iran during a call with the president of the European Council.