An AFP journalist has heard a series of explosions in central Tehran, as US-Israeli strikes enter their fifth week.
AFP journalists have also confirmed that air defences have been activated over the capital, including in the north.
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An AFP journalist has heard a series of explosions in central Tehran, as US-Israeli strikes enter their fifth week.
AFP journalists have also confirmed that air defences have been activated over the capital, including in the north.