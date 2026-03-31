Canada prime minister denounces Israel’s ‘illegal invasion’ of Lebanon

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has denounced Israel’s deployment of troops against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon as an “illegal invasion” that violates its “integrity and sovereignty”, AFP reports.

“The government of Lebanon has banned Hezbollah, is taking action, is trying to take action against Hezbollah and their terrorist activities and their threats to Israel, and that is the purported justification for this invasion,” Carney has told journalists at an event in Wakefield, Quebec.

“So we condemn it,” he added.