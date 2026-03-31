Iran confirms killing of general sanctioned by US over oil network

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has confirmed the killing of a brigadier general — who was sanctioned by the US in 2025 over an international network shipping oil to China and using profits to fund Tehran-backed regional proxies — in a US-Israeli airstrike, AFP reports.

Revolutionary Guard commander-in-chief Ahmad Vahidi has issued a message of condolences for Jamshid Eshaghi, the head of the budget and financial affairs at Iran’s armed forces general staff.

Vahidi, whose predecessor was killed at the start of the conflict, said Eshaghi had been killed along with several members of his family in a US-Israeli strike, without giving a date or further details.

He praised Eshaghi for “improving the strength of the defence forces of the homeland”, according to the message published by the state-run IRNA news agency.