France ‘surprised’ by Trump criticism

French President Emmanuel Macron’s office says it was “surprised” by US President Donald Trump’s criticism of France, stressing the country’s position on US military overflights had not changed, AFP reports.

“France has not changed its position since day one,” the presidency has said.

“We are surprised by this tweet,” it added, referring to Trump’s social media post in which he accused France of being “very unhelpful” in the US-Israeli war on Iran and not allowing planes carrying military supplies to “fly over French territory”.