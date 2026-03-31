Israeli strike hits apartment north of Beirut: state media

An Israeli strike has hit an apartment in Christian-majority Mansourieh, north of Beirut, in the first attack on the area since the outbreak of the Israel-Hezbollah war, AFP reports citing state media.

“An enemy air raid targeted a ground-floor apartment in a building in Mansourieh,” Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency has reported, adding that the strike came without warning.

Residents of the area heard an explosion and saw black smoke rise from the area, which contains many factories and furnished rental apartments.