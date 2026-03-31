10 European countries urge ‘safety’ of UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

Ten European countries, including France and the United Kingdom, have urged all sides to ensure the safety of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) after three peacekeepers were killed in recent days, AFP reports.

“We urge all parties, under all circumstances, to ensure the safety and security of Unifil personnel and premises, in accordance with international law,” the foreign ministers of Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal and the United Kingdom, as well as the European Union’s top diplomat, have said in a joint statement.