UK to send additional air defence equipment to Middle East

The United Kingdom plans to send additional air defence equipment to help its allies in the Middle East as Iranian attacks continue, Reuters reports quoting Defence Minister John Healey, as he visits Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain.

Healey has held talks with allies where they discussed the Strait of Hormuz and further UK-Gulf co-operation on regional security, Britain’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said in a statement.

“The UK will deploy Sky Sabre, a ground-based air defence system used by the British Army, in Saudi Arabia,” the statement says.

Healey, meanwhile, has announced that the deployment of British Typhoon fighter jets in Qatar, where the UK operates a joint squadron with Qatar, will be extended.

Additionally, Britain’s Lightweight Multirole Launcher is now in Bahrain, where it is being integrated into that country’s defence systems, the MoD adds.