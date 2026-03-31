Air France has announced it is extending the suspension of its flights to and from several hubs in the region, Al Jazeera reports.
The French carrier says flights to and from Dubai, Riyadh, Tel Aviv and Beirut have been suspended until April 19.
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Air France has announced it is extending the suspension of its flights to and from several hubs in the region, Al Jazeera reports.
The French carrier says flights to and from Dubai, Riyadh, Tel Aviv and Beirut have been suspended until April 19.