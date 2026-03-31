UN security source tells AFP Israeli fire killed peacekeeper

A UN security source tells AFP that Israeli fire killed an Indonesian peacekeeper over the weekend, after the UN force said it was investigating the incident.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) had said that the peacekeeper was killed on Sunday evening when a projectile of unknown origin “exploded in a Unifil position near Adchit al Qusayr”, while two more Indonesian blue helmets were killed in south Lebanon the following day.

The source tells AFP on condition of anonymity that evidence has been identified that the source of the fire on Sunday was an Israeli tank.