UN chief condemns killing of two peacekeepers in southern Lebanon

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has condemned the killing of two UN peacekeepers in south Lebanon, extending condolences to the peacekeepers’ families in a post on X.

The UN chief adds that two other peacekeepers are injured.

“This is the second fatal incident in 24 hours — following the killing of a peacekeeper in a separate incident on Sunday,” Guterres says, noting that attacks on peacekeepers are grave violations of international humanitarian law.

“They must stop. No one should ever have to die serving the cause of peace,” he adds.