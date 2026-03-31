UN says investigation being conducted into deaths of three Unifil peacekeepers

Jean-Pierre Lacroix, United Nations peacekeeping chief, is addressing an emergency UN session regarding the three Unifil peacekeepers killed in Lebanon within 24 hours, Al Jazeera reports.

He says that these killings should not have happened and the mission is conducting investigations to determine the circumstances of these “reprehensible developments”.

“There has been a worrying increase in denials of freedom of movement and aggressive behaviour,” he says. “Peacekeepers should never be a target.”