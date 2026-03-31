E-Paper | July 10, 2026

‘Iran will be at World Cup’, FIFA president says

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FIFA president Gianni Infantino tells AFP that Iran “will be at the World Cup” despite the Middle East war.

“Iran will be at the World Cup … That’s why we’re here. We’re delighted because they’re a very, very strong team, I’m very happy,” Infantino has said at half-time during Iran’s friendly against Costa Rica in Turkiye.

The Iranian football federation said earlier this month it was “negotiating” with FIFA to relocate the country’s World Cup matches from the United States to Mexico, due to the US and Israel’s war with Iran.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum also said that her country is prepared to host Iran’s first-round matches at the tournament if needed.

The World Cup, being hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, gets under way on June 11, with Iran set to play their first Group G game against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15.

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