E-Paper | July 10, 2026

UN warns of huge cost of Middle East war to Arab countries

Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

The war sparked by the joint US-Israeli attack on Iran, and which has spread across the Middle East, has cost Arab countries $186 billion, a top UN official has said as he calls for an immediate halt to the fighting, AFP reports.

“We hope the fighting will stop tomorrow, as every day of delay has negative repercussions on the global economy,” UN assistant secretary-general Abdallah Al Dardari has told reporters in Amman.

“We estimate that the loss to the Arab region’s GDP as a result of one month of fighting will be around six per cent … 6pc of GDP means the region has lost around $186bn from its economy in a single month,” he said.

Al Dardari, who is also a top UN official for the Arab region, said the countries of the oil-rich Gulf were shouldering the heaviest burden.

“The impact on GDP is very significant in the Gulf region, where it could reach $168bn, and in the Levant region, where it could reach around $30bn,” he said.

Al Dardari warned against the Gulf’s economic dependence on oil, saying the crisis around the vital waterway of the Strait of Hormuz had proved the need to diversify.

He also said there was a need to seek out routes other than the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas flowed pre-war.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Iran Israel War

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan carnage
Updated 10 Jul, 2026

Balochistan carnage

THE security situation in Balochistan remains alarming, with a recent uptick in terrorist violence resulting in a...
Misusing land
10 Jul, 2026

Misusing land

THE Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling that land acquired for a specific purpose cannot later be converted into...
India’s film ban
10 Jul, 2026

India’s film ban

IN India, creative boundaries are tight. Its far-right regime prefers facts fictionalised and communities demonised...
Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe