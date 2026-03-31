E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Pakistan, China call for cessation of hostilities, starting peace talks as soon as possible

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Pakistan and China have issued a five-point initiative for restoring peace and stability in the Gulf and the Middle East amid the US-Israeli war on Iran, in which they called on the immediate cessation of hostilities and starting peace talks as soon as possible.

In a statement released after the meeting, the Foreign Office said the two reviewed the situation in the Gulf and Middle East region and put forward five points.

Both countries called for the “immediate cessation of hostilities and utmost efforts to prevent the conflict from spreading”. Humanitarian assistance must be allowed to all war-affected areas, the statement said.

The two countries also called for starting peace talks as soon as possible.

“Sovereignty, territorial integrity, national independence and security of Iran and the Gulf states should be safeguarded. Dialogue and diplomacy is the only viable option to resolve conflicts,” the statement said.

Read more here.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar meets China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi. — Photo courtesy Foreign Office/X/@ForeignOfficePk
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar meets China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi. — Photo courtesy Foreign Office/X/@ForeignOfficePk
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