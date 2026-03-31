E-Paper | July 10, 2026

US is confronting Russia, China where necessary over Iran, Hegseth says

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The United States is well aware of what China and Russia are doing to help Iran and is confronting those efforts where necessary, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has told a briefing, Reuters reports.

Hegseth also said the next few days in the Middle East conflict would be decisive, saying there had been major desertions from the Iranian armed forces.

Asked about reports of Russia and China aiding Iran, Hegseth said: “As far as Russia and China, we know exactly what they’re doing, what they are or are not doing.

“We don’t have to air publicly what all of that is, but where necessary, we’re addressing it, we’re mitigating it, or we’re confronting it head-on.” Hegseth, citing intelligence, said the strikes were damaging the morale of the Iranian military.

This, he said, was triggering widespread desertions, key personnel shortages and causing frustration amongst senior leaders.

“We have more and more options, and they have less … in only one month we set the terms, the upcoming days will be decisive,” he said.

“Iran knows that, and there’s almost nothing they can militarily do about it.”

Hegseth also said he had visited troops in the Middle East on Saturday to witness the military operation against Iran.

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