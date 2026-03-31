Multiple explosions rattled the Saudi capital Riyadh, according to an AFP journalist, the latest apparent barrage targeting the city as Iran carries out attacks across the Gulf region.
An AFP journalist heard at least two blasts echo over the city.
Get the latest news and updates from Dawn
Multiple explosions rattled the Saudi capital Riyadh, according to an AFP journalist, the latest apparent barrage targeting the city as Iran carries out attacks across the Gulf region.
An AFP journalist heard at least two blasts echo over the city.