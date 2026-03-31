E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Israeli forces will occupy parts of south Lebanon even after war: defence minister

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Defence Minister Israel Katz has said Israel’s military would occupy a swathe of southern Lebanon even after the end of the current war, according to AFP.

“At the end of the operation, the IDF will establish itself in a security zone inside Lebanon, on a defensive line against anti-tank missiles, and will maintain security control over the entire area up to the Litani,” Katz said in a video statement published by his ministry, referring to a river around 30km from the border.

Katz said hundreds of thousands of displaced Lebanese residents would be “completely prevented” from returning until north Israel’s security was ensured.

He added that: “All the houses in the villages adjacent to the border in Lebanon will be demolished in accordance with the Rafah and Beit Hanoun model in Gaza.”

Nariman Al-Issa, 12, a Syrian orphan girl who lost four members of her family during an Israeli strike on Beirut southern suburbs, with her aunt and her siblings outside a tent, at a temporary encampment for displaced people, in Beirut, Lebanon on March 30, 2026
Nariman Al-Issa, 12, a Syrian orphan girl who lost four members of her family during an Israeli strike on Beirut southern suburbs, with her aunt and her siblings outside a tent, at a temporary encampment for displaced people, in Beirut, Lebanon on March 30, 2026
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