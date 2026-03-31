Malaysian ships to be spared from Iran’s Hormuz tolls: minister

Malaysian tankers permitted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz will be exempt from paying any prospective tolls imposed by Iran, Transport Minister Anthony Loke has said, AFP reports.

“No, this is a complete no… The Iranian ambassador (to Malaysia) has mentioned this, no toll being imposed on Malaysian vessels,” Loke told reporters.

“We are a friendly party. We have a good diplomatic relationship with the Iranian government.” Iran has indicated that it will allow vessels from nations it deems friendly to pass through the strait.

Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said on Saturday the tankers — owned by petroleum giant Petronas, Sapura Energy and maritime firm MISC — were awaiting clearance to safely sail through the strait.